Outage coming today to PUD customers affected by Harbor Saw fire

The Grays Harbor PUD says crews will have to take an outage today beginning at 2 p.m. that will affect the 75 or so customers that were out of power most of the day yesterday after the devastating Harbor Saw fire.

They say the outage is necessary to remove the temporary fix put in place yesterday so that those customers could be back in power while fire crews and others worked on the fire.

This outage will affect customers on Simpson Ave. and Aberdeen Ave. from 31st St. to Ontario St. and is not expected to last for more than 2 hours.