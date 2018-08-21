Outage coming today to PUD customers affected by Harbor Saw fire
By KXRO News
|
Aug 21, 2018 @ 1:16 PM

The Grays Harbor PUD says crews will have to take an outage today beginning at 2 p.m. that will affect the 75 or so customers that were out of power most of the day yesterday after the devastating Harbor Saw fire.

They say the outage is necessary to remove the temporary fix put in place yesterday so that those customers could be back in power while fire crews and others worked on the fire.

This outage will affect customers on Simpson Ave. and Aberdeen Ave. from 31st St. to Ontario St. and is not expected to last for more than 2 hours.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Grays Harbor unemployment drops to record low, still 3rd highest in state 2.5 year old child drowns in pool Operation Green Jade suspect goes to trial WDFW hunting web map provides planning tool for hunters Air quality even worse as it reaches “Unhealthy” level in Grays Harbor Fire blazes at Harbor Saw and Supply
Comments