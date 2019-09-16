Oregon man dies after collision with dump truck
Naselle, WA – An Oregon man died after a collision with a dump truck in Pacific County.
The Washington State Patrol tells KXRO that at about 1:30 pm on Friday a 22 year old Warrenton, Oregon man driving a 2000 Nissan pickup was heading south on SR 101 when he stopped at the intersection of SR 4 about 5 miles west of Naselle.
The State Patrol says the man then pulled out to make a left turn and was hit by a dump truck that was heading west on SR 4.
According to the State Patrol, the Oregon man died at the scene.
The driver of the dump truck was not injured in the collision.
The State Patrol says the driver of the Nissan failed to yield the right of way to the dump truck.