Oregon accident takes life of Aberdeen woman

Details have been released regarding a fatal collision in Oregon that took the life of a local resident.

The Oregon State Police shared information on the accident that occurred on Sunday, May 7 around 4:30pm on US 101.

On Sunday the Oregon State Police responded to a two-vehicle crash on Hwy 101, near milepost 63, in Tillamook County.

The preliminary investigation indicated a Honda sedan, operated by a 21-year-old Aberdeen resident was southbound on Hwy 101 when he attempted to turn onto a road.

A Jeep Liberty, operated by a 20-year-old Portland resident, was traveling northbound on Hwy 101 when the Honda turned in front of it and the Jeep struck the passenger side door of the Honda.

The local man was transported to the hospital for medical treatment.

A passenger, 21-year-old Alexa Williamsen, also of Aberdeen, was declared deceased at the scene.

The operator of the Jeep was transported to the hospital for minor injuries.

The highway was impacted for 6 hours during the course of the on-scene investigation.

A fundraiser has been created that is said to be linked to funding for the family of Williamsen.

https://givebutter.com/alexamemorial