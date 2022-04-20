Opportunities for public to help update the Highway System Plan through May 2

The Washington State Department of Transportation is accepting public input on what investments should be made on the statewide highway system in the future.
This opportunity is to assist in improving the state’s Highway System Plan.
The Washington State Department of Transportation has been hosting online open houses in order to gather public input on future highway system investments for the update to the plan.
The last WSDOT Highway System Plan covered the period of 2007 to 2026 and this process will renew the plan for the next twenty years.
An opinion poll linked in the online open house asks people to weigh-in on highway investment priorities, such as maintenance, operations, walking and bicycling.
The plan, last updated in 2007, creates a 20-year vision for preserving, maintaining, improving and operating state highways.
“This long-term outlook is shaped by the diversity of the people who live in Washington, which helps ensure the highway system meet the needs of people who use transit, vanpools and vehicles; people who walk, ride bikes and use wheelchairs, and people who transport goods and services around the state. The update will address major challenges, including aging infrastructure and climate change.”
Highway System Plan online open house information
When: Open through Monday, May 2
Where: Online at engage.wsdot.wa.gov/highway-system-plan/
Locate a free drive-in Wi-Fi access using the Washington State Department of Commerce location finder.
Details: Participants will learn about the Highway System Plan and can use the opinion poll to share their preferences on future highway system investments. The poll is hosted by the University of Washington.
Register for the Southwest region scenario planning workshop
Time: 2:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. PST
Date: Tuesday, May 10, 2022
Counties included: Clark, Cowlitz, Klickitat, Lewis, Pacific, Skamania and Wahkiakum
Register for the Olympic Region scenario planning workshop
Time: 2:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. PST
Date: Tuesday, May 17, 2022
Counties included: Clallam, Grays Harbor, Jefferson, Kitsap, Mason, Pierce and Thurston