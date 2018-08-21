Operation Green Jade suspect goes to trial

The first person to go to trial following “Operation Green Jade” was convicted this week in Grays Harbor Superior Court.

Operation Green Jade was a multi-jurisdictional effort led by the Grays Harbor County Sheriff’s Office in November 2017 that resulted in numerous search warrants being conducted throughout Grays Harbor County, Thurston, and King Counties.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, over four months the local Drug Task Force worked to develop information on numerous homes suspected of being purchased with cash by Chinese Nationals for the purpose of setting up these illegal marijuana grows.

This week, Wei Neng Chen, a 48 year old Montesano resident was charged with operating five large scale illegal marijuana grows in Grays Harbor.

The grows were in residences that had been converted to grow houses located on Lund Road, Elma-McCleary Road, Northbank Road, Geissler Road and 2nd Street in Aberdeen.

After a short deliberation, the jury found Chen guilty on all five counts of manufacturing which included three separate school zone enhancements.

Chen will be sentenced later this month.

Prior to this trial, several other defendants pled guilty to charges as a result of Operation Green Jade.

The Grays Harbor Drug Task Force wants to thank the many Federal, State, and local agencies that assisted with this operation. A special thanks to the Grays Harbor County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office for the hundreds of hours that they have dedicated to this operation and their continued work on this massive investigation.