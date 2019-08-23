Openings for Police Explorers in Aberdeen
The Aberdeen Police Department is looking for young adults interested in taking part in Aberdeen Police Explorer Post 13.
In a request from Detective Jeff Weiss, Explorer Advisor for Aberdeen, he says that they are looking for residents between the ages of 15 ½ to 20 years of age to join the post.
He says that this opportunity allows explorers to learn about law enforcement first hand through training and riding on patrol with officers.
Explorers serve the department and community in a variety of ways, while learning on-hand skills that may assist them if they choose to continue on in the criminal justice system.
“This is an exciting opportunity to develop skills that will help you whether or not you decide to pursue a law enforcement career.”
If you are interested in becoming an Aberdeen Police Explorer please email your name and contact number to Detective Jeff Weiss at jweiss@aberdeenwa.gov