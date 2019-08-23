      Weather Alert

Openings for Police Explorers in Aberdeen

Aug 23, 2019 @ 7:27am

The Aberdeen Police Department is looking for young adults interested in taking part in Aberdeen Police Explorer Post 13.

In a request from Detective Jeff Weiss, Explorer Advisor for Aberdeen, he says that they are looking for residents between the ages of 15 ½ to 20 years of age to join the post.

He says that this opportunity allows explorers to learn about law enforcement first hand through training and riding on patrol with officers. 

Explorers serve the department and community in a variety of ways, while learning on-hand skills that may assist them if they choose to continue on in the criminal justice system. 

“This is an exciting opportunity to develop skills that will help you whether or not you decide to pursue a law enforcement career.”

If you are interested in becoming an Aberdeen Police Explorer please email your name and contact number to Detective Jeff Weiss at jweiss@aberdeenwa.gov

Also On KXRO
Man arrested for sexual assault on 12-year-old Hoquiam girl; police looking for other victims
WSDOT sign "fixed" by Nirvana fan
Remaining Levee Lumber items up for auction for limited time
Aberdeen approves temporary overnight shelter on city property
Aberdeen moving homeless residents off river; may move them behind City Hall