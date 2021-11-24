Opening set for Grays Harbor waste disposal facility

The Moderate Risk Waste Disposal Facility in Central Park is opening soon.
The Grays Harbor County Commissioners announced that the facility at the LeMay Transfer Station will be available for local residents in early December.
Those visiting the facility will be allowed to dispose of up to 25 gallons of household chemicals and paints per visit at no charge.
Items accepted include paints, thinners, pesticides, herbicides, oil, antifreeze, flammable liquids, batteries, light tubes, cleaners, and much more.
The facility will open to the public on December 8th for residential collection.
The facility is free for residential customers with no disposal fees.
Small Quantity Generators (Business Waste) will be accepted by appointment only.
A ribbon cutting and open house for the new facility has been scheduled for December 1st at 2pm.
No waste will be accepted until the formal opening of the facility on December 8th .