Opening razor clam dig approved

The first razor clam dig of the fall season will get underway Oct. 11-13 at various ocean beaches.

The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife has approved the dig on evening tides at Twin Harbors, Copalis, and Mocrocks after marine toxin tests showed that clams on those beaches are safe to eat.

Twin Harbors will open for all three days while Mocrocks will open for the 11th and 13th and Copalis will open for the 12th.

No digging will be allowed on any beach before noon.

Dan Ayres, WDFW coastal shellfish manager, recommends that diggers hit the beach about an hour or two before low tide for the best results.

He added that diggers want to be sure to come prepared with good lighting devices and always keep an eye on the surf, particularly in the fall when the best low tides come after dark.

WDFW has tentatively scheduled another dig for Oct. 25-28, pending results of future toxin tests.

More information on planned digs can be found on WDFW’s razor clam webpage at https://wdfw.wa.gov/fishing/shellfish/razorclams/.

All diggers age 15 or older must have an applicable 2018-19 fishing license to harvest razor clams on any beach.

Licenses, ranging from a three-day razor clam license to an annual combination fishing license, are available on WDFW’s website, https://fishhunt.dfw.wa.gov, and from license vendors around the state.

Under state law, diggers at open beaches can take 15 razor clams per day and are required to keep the first 15 they dig.

Each digger’s clams must be kept in a separate container.

The upcoming dig is approved on the following beaches, dates, and evening low tides: