Open Invitation to Election Candidates

KXRO will once again extend an open invitation to all candidates who file for local political office in Grays Harbor or Pacific County following Filing Week on May 13-17.

Prior to filing, we are opening our studio to any candidate who intends to file in May to discuss their reasoning behind the plan.

KXRO has extended an invitation to any and all candidate we are aware of to come on to the KXRO Morning Show for a live interview as a free way to promote their candidacy.

We have interviewed hundreds of candidates over the years and this service is an opportunity to discuss their plans and their credentials.

We are available to do these interviews over the phone, but having you in studio with us is always preferred for content and for audio quality.

These times will fill quickly through our normal morning schedule, and we will accept requests on a first-come/first-served basis.

This interview is an additional opportunity to share priorities and speak directly to voters in the Grays Harbor/Pacific County area.

For more information and to schedule an interview email kyle@kxro.com.

All of these interviews are linked to KXRO.com and posted on our SoundCloud profile;