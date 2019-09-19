Open house coming to look at results of study on consolidating Aberdeen and Hoquiam Fire Departments
Aberdeen, Hoquiam, WA – An open house is coming soon to look at the results of a study on sharing or consolidating services between the Aberdeen and Hoquiam Fire Departments.
The cities of Aberdeen and Hoquiam will be hosting an open house for the general public on Wednesday, October 2nd at 7:00 p.m. to discuss the findings and recommendations in the Fire Department Cooperative Services Feasibility Study.
The open house will be held at the Port of Grays Harbor Commission Room.
The cities say this study, completed by Emergency Services International, analyzed the operations of the Aberdeen and Hoquiam Fire Departments and made recommendations on opportunities to share or consolidate services.
According to a release, the consulting team and staff will be on hand to present the information from the study and answers questions from the public.
You can find the full study at this link: https://cityofhoquiam.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/09/Aberdeen-Hoquiam-Cooperative-Efforts-Study.pdf