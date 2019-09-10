      Weather Alert

Ontario Systems Announces Investment From New Mountain Capital

Sep 10, 2019 @ 12:23pm
MUNCIE, Ind.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#ARM–Ontario Systems (“Ontario”, or “the Company”), a leading provider of enterprise software that automates complex workflows and accelerates revenue recovery for clients in the healthcare, accounts receivable management (ARM), and government markets, has entered into a definitive agreement to partner with New York-based New Mountain Capital, a leading growth-oriented investment firm with over $20 billion in assets under management. With its purchase of a majority sha
Also On KXRO
Man arrested for sexual assault on 12-year-old Hoquiam girl; police looking for other victims
Grays Harbor episode of American Pickers will air on September 9th
WSDOT sign "fixed" by Nirvana fan
Remaining Levee Lumber items up for auction for limited time
Aberdeen approves temporary overnight shelter on city property