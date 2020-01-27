One-way alternating traffic on Cosi Hill
Heavy rains since December have caused issues throughout Grays Harbor, and now Cosi Hill has been impacted.
The Washington State Department of Transportation announced that roadway settlement requires one-way alternating traffic on US 101 outside Cosmopolis.
In a report, WSDOT says that recent heavy rains triggered earth movement under US 101.
Washington State Department of Transportation maintenance crews are monitoring the slide location where a portion of the southbound shoulder sank more than 1 foot.
The settlement also caused cracks to develop across a portion of the roadway.
The one-way alternating traffic will remain in place until further notice.
WSDOT says that while only roughly 1,000 feet away from the ongoing slope stabilization project and work to fix the roadway, this settlement is unrelated to that project.
This settlement is in addition to ongoing issues on SR 109 outside Hoquiam and Moclips, as well as roadway issues on Basich Boulevard and elsewhere in the area.