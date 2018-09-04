One injured as two fires in Hoquiam torch homes on Saturday

There were two fires in Hoquiam that torched homes on the same day over the weekend and a man was injured in one of the blazes.

The Hoquiam Police Department tells KXRO that on Saturday just before 1:00pm, Hoquiam and Aberdeen Fire units were sent to a house fire in the 700 block of Queen Ave.

They say as the first officers arrived at the scene, the one story home was already fully engulfed with flames shooting from the front and side windows and a second alarm was called for more resources.

The resident escaped but did suffer significant burns to his extremities and he was treated at the scene before being transported to Grays Harbor Community Hospital for his injuries.

According to police it appeared the structure and its contents were a total loss.

Later that night the Hoquiam and Aberdeen Fire Departments were sent to a fully involved house fire in the 2800 block of Sumner Ave.

Police say initial reports were that the house was vacant and under renovation.

When Hoquiam Police and Fire units arrived, the house was already fully engulfed in flame.

Sumner Ave was closed for a period of time for firefighters to fight the blaze and a detour was put in place on side streets.

The cause of the fires are unknown at this time.