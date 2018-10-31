On a rainy Halloween, be extra safe on local roads

With rain expected in the forecast for local trick-or-treating, the Aberdeen Police Department is reminding drivers and parents to be careful.

“With darker conditions from cloud cover and rain, drivers are reminded to be extra attentive to excited trick or treaters darting out into the roadway. “

APD asks that drivers;

Slow down

Be aware of your surroundings

Make it safe for everybody

Remind newer (inexperienced) drivers in your families of the increased danger potential

They officers also shared some general trick-or-treat safety tips:

Have your children carry glow sticks or flashlights, so they can see and be seen.

Avoid masks that can obstruct your children’s vision.

Encourage your children to stay on the sidewalks and only cross streets at intersections – not mid-block.

Wear bright colorful costumes if possible.

Fasten reflective tape to your children’s costumes and bags.

Teach your children never to enter a stranger’s home or car.

Tell your children not to eat any treats until they return home and all items can be inspected.

If your children are going out without a parent, they should have a buddy with them and stick to a planned route acceptable to the parents.

APD also stated that they received a donation of candy from the local Walmart and officers will be handing out candy at times while they patrol the city.