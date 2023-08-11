Olympic Peninsula Resource Advisory Committee meeting scheduled for Sept. 18

A meeting has been scheduled in September for the Olympic Peninsula Resource Advisory Committee (RAC) to consider proposals for projects on the peninsula, and other business.

The RAC is authorized under the Secure Rural Schools and Community Self-Determination Act (the Act) and operates in compliance with the Federal Advisory Committee Act (FACA).

The purpose of the Committee is to improve collaborative relationships and to provide advice and recommendations to the Forest Service concerning projects and funding consistent with Title II of the Act as well as to make recommendations on recreation fee proposals for sites on the Olympic National Forest within Grays Harbor, Jefferson, Clallam, and Mason counties consistent with the Federal Lands Recreation Enhancement Act.

In an update to the Federal Register, officials state that the upcoming meeting will discuss a number of topics, including;

Review meeting agenda and FACA requirements; Elect a Chairperson; Hear from Title II project proponents and discuss Title II project proposals; Provide opportunity for public comment; Discussion, prioritization, and recommendations on Title II projects by the RAC; Approve meeting minutes; and Schedule the next meeting.

The Olympic National Forest is currently accepting proposals for forest improvement projects, funded by the Secure Rural Schools program, until August 21st.

Project proposals may be submitted by volunteer organizations, interest groups, local governments, and others for projects that meet the requirements of the program.

Due to delays and impacts from the COVID-19 pandemic there are multiple years of funding available for forest improvement projects in all four counties on the Peninsula.

Over $150,000 is available for Grays Harbor.

An in-person and virtual meeting will be held on September 18, 2023, 8:00 a.m.–5:00 pm, and if needed on September 29, 2023, 8:30 a.m.–5:00 p.m. PDT in-person and virtually at the Field Arts & Events Hall located at 210 West Front Street, Port Angeles, WA 98362.

The public may also join virtually via webcast, teleconference, videoconference, and/or Homeland Security Information Network (HSIN) virtual meeting at: https://us02web.zoom.us/​meeting/​register/​tZ0sdeivpzIsE9ejcGrZJ3AsSfcKWNm8QVP_​. RAC information and meeting details can be found at the following website: https://www.fs.usda.gov/​main/​olympic/​workingtogether/​advisorycommittees

Written and Oral Comments

Anyone wishing to provide in-person or virtual oral comments must pre-register by 11:59 p.m. PDT on September 11, 2023. Written public comments will be accepted by 11:59 p.m. PDT on September 11, 2023.

Comments submitted after this date will be provided to the Forest Service, but the Committee may not have adequate time to consider those comments prior to the meeting.

Written Comments: Written comments must be sent by email to [email protected] or via mail ( i.e., postmarked) to Jennifer Garcia Santiago, 1835 Black Lake Blvd. SW, Olympia, Washington 98512. The Forest Service strongly prefers comments be submitted electronically.

Oral Comments: Persons or organizations wishing to make oral comments must pre- register by 11:59 p.m. PDT on September 11, 2023, and speakers can only register for one speaking slot. Oral comments must be sent by email to [email protected] or via mail ( i.e., postmarked) to Jennifer Garcia Santiago, 1835 Black Lake Blvd. SW, Olympia, Washington 98512.