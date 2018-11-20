Olympic National Park earthquake on Monday
By KXRO News
|
Nov 20, 2018 @ 9:04 AM

A 4.1 magnitude earthquake hit an area of the Olympic National Park on Monday.

The U.S. Geological Survey says the earthquake hit just after 3 a.m. Monday.

They report that the quake’s epicenter was about 21 miles north of Quinault at Mount Christie, off the North Fork Quinault River.

There were no immediate reports of damage.

According to the agency’s website, people in the region reported feeling weak to light shaking.

Grays Harbor Emergency Management said that “Although it was a lightly felt earthquake, it bears a good reminder to be prepared for the unexpected.”

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Man arrested and accused of killing his mother in Aberdeen PUD budget includes capital projects and 2.5% increase Recommendations for orca include increased local Chinook recovery Coast Guard pulls NOAA observer with severe pain off ship Grays Harbor man flown to Haborview after crash Razor clam dig opens on Thanksgiving
Comments