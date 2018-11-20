Olympic National Park earthquake on Monday

A 4.1 magnitude earthquake hit an area of the Olympic National Park on Monday.

The U.S. Geological Survey says the earthquake hit just after 3 a.m. Monday.

They report that the quake’s epicenter was about 21 miles north of Quinault at Mount Christie, off the North Fork Quinault River.

There were no immediate reports of damage.

According to the agency’s website, people in the region reported feeling weak to light shaking.

Grays Harbor Emergency Management said that “Although it was a lightly felt earthquake, it bears a good reminder to be prepared for the unexpected.”