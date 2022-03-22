Olympic National Forest seeking “Requests for Expression of Interest” for developed recreation facilities

The Olympic National Forest announced that they are seeking submissions to provide new or existing services at the Satsop Work Center and Coho Campground at Wynoochee Lake.
In their release, they encourage public and private entities interested in managing the sites under a permit to share their proposal or concept for one or both facilities.
Interested parties are encouraged to submit a Request for Expression of Interest (RFEI) by May 8, 2022.
This RFEI is open to all interested parties and is not a formal offering for the award of a contract or for participation in future solicitation, although that may occur, depending on response to this RFEI.
“The Olympic National Forest provides year-round recreational opportunities due to the area’s varied climate. The major season of use is May 15 through September 30. Coho Campground sits on Wynoochee Lake on the south side of the Olympic Peninsula, with the Satsop Center nearby, just southeast of the lake.”
The campground and work center both offer facilities and services including “two campgrounds, yurts, RV dump station, day use area and boat launch, RV sites, group sites, and multiple government owned buildings”.
Coho Campground and the Satsop Center will be available for a site visit on Tuesday, April 12, 2022, and a virtual Q&A will be offered Monday April 11, 2022.
Please send an RSVP by April 3, 2022 to [email protected] if you would like to attend.
The Forest Service asks interested parties to provide notice of their interest regarding this opportunity by May 8, 2022 to [email protected].
Submission criteria and other information may be found on the Forest website at: https://go.usa.gov/xzpNt