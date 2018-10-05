Official recommendation on proposed library plan comes next week

Following the release of the Proposed Capital Facilities Plan that recommends sweeping changes to the library system in the region, the Timberland Regional Library Board of Trustees will hold a special board meeting this month on the proposal.

Released in late September, the plan suggested changes throughout the TRL system, including the closure of the Hoquiam, Montesano, Amanda Park, Oakville, and South Bend library buildings, adjustments to services within those areas, and combined resources at remaining facilities.

In comments made online, the Board of Trustees suggested that the proposals came as a surprise to them as they did to library patrons and staff locally.

On Wednesday, October 10 at 5:30 pm at the Administrative Service Center located at 415 Tumwater Blvd. SW, Tumwater, the TRL Facilities Committee will bring a recommendation to the Board regarding the Capital Facilities Proposal.

The meeting is open to the public, and those who cannot attend can watch a live feed at TRL.org.