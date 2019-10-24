Officer-involved-shooting in Aberdeen; suspect transported to hospital
An officer-involved-shooting in Aberdeen on Thursday started with a hit-and-run and sent one man to the hospital.
According to Grays Harbor County Sheriff Rick Scott, he tells KXRO that Thursday afternoon the Aberdeen Police Department were dispatched to a hit-and-run at a business on Market and E Streets.
Initial reports state that an Aberdeen Police Officer responded and a man involved had reportedly had gotten out of his vehicle and left the scene on foot.
Scott said that when officers approached the man, he was armed with a knife and refused to drop the weapon.
As the man began to “charge” the officers with the knife, multiple shots were fired and the man was hit “several times”.
The suspect was transported to Grays Harbor Community Hospital for his injuries and Scott says that at the last report the man was conscious.
No officers were injured.
Details about the man who was shot are limited to being a white male. No details about the Aberdeen Officer involved have been released.
The Region 3 Critical Incident Investigation Team have taken the scene and will lead the investigation.
This team is comprised of detectives from Mason, Thurston, Grays Harbor, Lewis and Pacific counties.
Aberdeen Police are not involved in the investigation.