Olympia, WA – The Office of the Secretary of State is encouraging people to “give smart” this holiday season to help them ensure their charitable donations go to their intended causes.
GIVESMART!, a collaboration between the Office of the Secretary of State’s Corporations and Charities division and the state’s Attorney General’s office, empowers people to make informed and educated giving decisions. GIVESMART! offers resources that can help Washingtonians, as well as senior centers, retirement communities, and civic and nonprofit organizations, protect themselves from being victimized by fake charities and fundraisers.
Resources include an Info Sheet and Trifold Brochure for quick and easy pointers; Telephone Questions Guide and Charities Contact Info magnets; a Questions for Telephone Solicitations checklist; and others.
Also available is a new Guide for Online Giving, which helps people understand how online charities and donations work, and how best to ensure their donations go directly to their designated charities or nonprofits. To request hardcopies of the guide and other GIVESMART! resources at no charge, or to request an in-person presentation for your organization, call the Charities division at 800-332-4483 or visit sos.wa.gov/charities/givesmart.
The Office of the Secretary of State offers these GIVESMART! tips for people to consider before they donate to any charity or fundraiser.
The U.S. Federal Trade Commission offers additional tips here. Visit sos.wa.gov/charities or call 800-332-4483 for more information. To file a complaint against a suspicious charity or fundraiser, go to atg.wa.gov/file-complaint.