Of six new Pacific County COVID cases, three are under the age of 10
Six cases of COVID-19 were reported on Tuesday for Pacific County, with five of them being linked to other cases, and four of those from a positive case in another state.
In a release, Pacific County Health and Human Services says that of the six positive cases, three cases are confirmed and three are probable.
These cases are in addition to the 112 previously reported cases for a total of 115 confirmed plus three probable cases.
There are currently 10 active cases being monitored by public health nurses.
The Individuals are:
- Male, between 20-30, linked to a positive case in another state
- Female, between 20-30, linked to a positive case in another state
- Male, between 0-10, linked to a positive case in another state
- Female, between 0-19, linked to a positive case in another state
- Male, between 0-10, not linked to any other known cases
- Male, between 0-10, linked to a positive case in the same household
All cases are isolating at home. Case investigations and contact tracing are ongoing.
The probable case and one of the confirmed cases are associated with an Ocean Beach early childhood education classroom, and a classroom in the Long Beach Elementary school.
Public health nurses are in the process of contacting all students and staff from these classrooms, in addition to any other close contacts and will be instructing them to quarantine for 14 days and get tested.
Pacific County Health and Human Services strongly encourages the public to limit non-essential travel, maintain social distancing of at least six feet between persons, and practice personal protective measures to include correctly wearing a mask/face covering in public, washing hands often with soapy water for at least 20 seconds, and avoid touching your face.
For up to date information and guidance, please monitor the Pacific County Health and Human Services Facebook page or visit www.pacificcountycovid19.com.