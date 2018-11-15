October health inspections released on local resaurants

Grays Harbor County has released their October food inspection report, showing local businesses that violated health standards.

In Aberdeen, a number of businesses were cited.

La Salvadorena received the highest violation total, with 30 Red Points and 18 Blue Points in October. McDonald’s in Aberdeen received 25 red and 3 blue points, Happy Teriyaki and Michael’s Meat Shack both received 20 red and 5 blue, and Las Cabanas received 20 red.

Some Hoquiam and Montesano businesses inspected in October received citations, although not to the extent of Aberdeen.

The County website lists “Red violations” as food handling practices that, when not done properly, are most likely to lead to foodborne illnesses and “Blue violations” are primarily maintenance and sanitation issues that are not likely to be the cause of a foodborne illness.

The specific reasoning behind the points given to businesses and extent of their violations is not known at this time, although these reports do fall under the Public Records Act for residents who would like to learn more.

