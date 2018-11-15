October health inspections released on local resaurants
By KXRO News
|
Nov 15, 2018 @ 8:06 AM

Grays Harbor County has released their October food inspection report, showing local businesses that violated health standards.

In Aberdeen, a number of businesses were cited.

La Salvadorena received the highest violation total, with 30 Red Points and 18 Blue Points in October. McDonald’s in Aberdeen received 25 red and 3 blue points, Happy Teriyaki and Michael’s Meat Shack both received 20 red and 5 blue, and Las Cabanas received 20 red.

Some Hoquiam and Montesano businesses inspected in October received citations, although not to the extent of Aberdeen.

The County website lists “Red violations” as food handling practices that, when not done properly, are most likely to lead to foodborne illnesses and “Blue violations” are primarily maintenance and sanitation issues that are not likely to be the cause of a foodborne illness.

The specific reasoning behind the points given to businesses and extent of their violations is not known at this time, although these reports do fall under the Public Records Act for residents who would like to learn more.

GRAYS HARBOR COUNTY
Environmental Health Division
Newspaper-End of Month Report
For Inspections Conducted Between 10/1/2018 and 10/31/2018

Business Area Reason for Inspection Red Points Blue Points
Catholic Community Services Aberdeen Routine 0 0
Consistent Cups Espresso Aberdeen Routine 5 0
Dairy Queen Wishkah Aberdeen Routine 0 0
Duffy’s #1 Aberdeen Routine 10 0
GH Wine Sellers LLC Aberdeen Routine 0 0
Happy Teriyaki #15 Aberdeen Routine 20 5
James Grocery Aberdeen Routine 10 5
La Salvadorena LLC Aberdeen Routine 30 18
Las Cabanas Aberdeen Routine 20 0
Market Place Aberdeen Routine 0 0
McDonald’s Aberdeen Aberdeen Routine 25 3
Michael’s Meat Shack Aberdeen Routine 20 5
Rick’s Saloon Aberdeen Routine 5 5
Scoops Ice Cream & Coffee Aberdeen Complaint 10 3
7-Eleven 2261d Hoquiam Compliance 0 0
Al’s Humdinger Hoquiam Routine 5 0
Hoquiam Market Hoquiam Routine 0 10
Rose’s Tienda & Taqueria Hoquiam Reinspection 0 5
The Java Shack Hoquiam Pre-Opening 0 0
Monte Community Center Montesano Routine 0 0
Monte Square Enterprises Montesano Complaint 0 0
Savory Faire Montesano Routine 10 0
Subway Montesano Montesano Routine 5 0
The Fishin’ Hole Montesano Routine 10 0
Wynooche Meats & Deli Montesano Routine 0 0

 

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Main Street returns to Aberdeen Armory building not being salvaged Sam Benn tennis courts have extra security Every Child in a Park offers free Christmas trees to 4th Graders Hoquiam moves on to face Lynden Christian in state quarterfinals Steven Puvogel added to Hoquiam City Council
Comments