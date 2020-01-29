Ocosta town hall on school levy set for Feb. 3
A town hall meeting will be held Feb. 3 to discuss the Ocosta School District levy.
The Ocosta School Board adopted a resolution that places a replacement levy on the ballot to finance educational programs and operations expenses.
The proposition would replace the expiring levy, upon all taxable property within the District, for educational programs and operations expenses not funded by the State of Washington:
|Collection Year
|Estimated Levy Rate/$1,000 Assessed Value
| Levy Amount
|2021
|$1.94
|$1,594,640
| 2022
|$1.98
|$1,643,000
|2023
|$2.04
|$1,692,600
Ocosta Superintendent, Heather Sweet, will be holding the meeting at 6:30p.m. Monday, Feb. 3, at McCausland Hall in Westport.
She will be present to talk about the levy that the public is being asked to vote on this February.
Refreshments will be provided for those who attend.
For more details, call the district office at 360-268-9125.