Ocosta school returning to remote learning after positive COVID tests
Schools in Ocosta are moving back to remote learning after an outbreak of COVID-19 impacted the school district.
In an announcement, Superintendent Heather Sweet announced that teachers and students are resuming online learning beginning today and extending for 14 days.
In the announcement, it says that the district had been following recommended safety and testing measures, and as of last week they received their first positive COVID-19 test results.
In an announcement from May 6, Sweet had told residents that the district was notified that an individual who had recent contact with staff and students had tested positive, and at that time she said that it would be unlikely if that were the only case reported.
Due to the number of positive tests being identified, Sweet says “in the best interest of the health and safety” they are closing both the Ocosta Elementary and Ocosta Jr/Sr High Schools and returning to online learning in order to help stop the spread.
They will also be assessing their ability to have students come back to the school and “be appropriately supported”.
Students can return to school on Monday, May 24, 2021.
In the interim, students will need to log-in to their Google Classroom and use Clever to access their Google Classroom.
For students without Chromebooks, the district will be contacting families on how Chromebooks will be distributed to students in fourth through sixth grade.
Meals for students will be available for pick up at these locations and times.
- Tokeland Tribal Center (by the blue garage): 10:30-10:45am
- Grayland Fire Department (by the Pomegranate): 11:00-11:15am
- Street of Flags: 10:30-10:45am
- VFW: 10:50-11:05am
- Ocosta Rec Hall: 11:15-11:30am
- Ocosta Fire Department (Next to Pomegranate): 11:35-11:50am
All district-sponsored sports and After School programs are canceled until further notice.
In their announcement, the district provided a number of COVID-19 symptoms to watch out for. They also advise parents to contact their health provider or Grays harbor County Public Health Resource line at 360-254-1850 with any concerns.
|
Class A Symptoms
|
Class B Symptoms
|
- Fever (defined as subjective or 100.4 degrees Fahrenheit or higher)
- Cough
- Loss of sense of taste and/or smell
- Shortness of breath
|
- Fatigue
- Headache
- Muscle or body aches
|
- Sore throat
- Congestion or runny nose
- Nausea or vomiting
|Diarrhea (define as two or more loose stools in 24 hours)