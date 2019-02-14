Ocosta chooses long-time employee as new Superintendent

The Ocosta School District chose their new Superintendent, and she is already working in the school.

According to the Ocosta School Board, they have chosen Heather Sweet to be the new District Superintendent. This hire is pending contract negotiations, but she is scheduled to begin serving in this role on July 1.

Sweet has been working within the district for eleven years. Formerly the Ocosta Elementary Principal, she currently serves as the Teaching & Learning/Special Services Director. Sweet completed her Superintendent endorsement from Washington State University in 2017.

The board tells KXRO that current Superintendent Kurt Hilyard plans to retire this year after serving thirty-three years as a superintendent and thirty-eight years overall in education. Hillyard is said to have plans to relocate to Port Orchard, after his retirement to be closer to family.