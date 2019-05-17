Ocean Shores will pay people to paint artistic fire hydrants

Ocean Shores, WA – The City of Ocean Shores is looking for people to brighten up their fire hydrants and rewarding those who do.

The City of Ocean Shores approved an “Paint the Hydrant!” event that will pay out $600 in cash prizes for people who paint local fire hydrants.

Sponsored by the Ocean Shores Fire Department and the Ocean Shores Beautification Committee, “Paint the Hydrant!” will run June 1-30.

Applications are required to be a part of the event, which cost $25 and are available starting Monday, May 20 at the Ocean Shores Fire Department and must be returned by June 1.

Fire Inspector Curt Begley told KXRO that this first contest will focus on the downtown and commercial areas, which he says features “well over 100 hydrants.”

If it’s a success, Begley says that they may extend it into the residential areas.

For more information, contact Fire Inspector Curt Begley at 360-986-0167