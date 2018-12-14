Ocean Shores to have City Administrator once again

The City of Ocean Shores is looking to hire a City Administrator.

For over a decade, the role of Mayor and City Administrator have been a singular job in Ocean Shores, currently with Mayor Crystal Dingler serving both roles.

Leading into 2019 the city will be looking to put someone into the job once again.

In 2007, the city combined the roles of the Mayor and Administrator, currently paying Mayor Dingler $4,000 per month in her role.

In the official posting of the job, it states that the salary would be $ 110,000- $150,000 “Plus Excellent Benefits”

While the offices would be split, the Administrator would “serve at the pleasure of the Mayor”

In the description of the position it states that the job requires work at the office, out of town at times, and “out-of-doors under sometimes dirty, uncomfortable, and hazardous conditions and in all types of weather conditions”.

Applications are being accepted until Thursday, January 17, 2019

For a complete job description and application, visit www.osgov.com.