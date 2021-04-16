Ocean Shores spring clean-up will work differently in 2021
As spring-cleanups are scheduled in cities throughout Grays Harbor, the residents of Ocean Shores are going to see things look a little different this year.
In a release from Ocean Shores Public Works Director Nick Bird, he is alerting anyone living in Ocean Shores that they are transitioning into a voucher system for this year, but only for this year.
Bird says that residents will need to show a utility bill within the city to get a voucher, and they will need to take that voucher to the Lemay Transfer Station outside Montesano, at no charge, to drop off up to one car, pickup, or small trailer load of waste, with a limit of one ton.
“Several cities in GH County have used the voucher system very successfully. We believe that can do so as well.”
With the change, Bird adds that this will give significant cost savings to taxpayers, allow disposal of waste when it is convenient for the resident, and minimize in-person interactions.
“Disposal of up to four car tires as well as one refrigerator or freezer is permissible, which is included in the one ton limitation. No cement, medical waste, asbestos, ammunition, or explosives will be accepted. “
This program will be available for use from May 1, 2021 to May 31, 2021.
Vouchers distribution will occur from 1:00 PM to 3:00 PM on April 22 nd , April 26th , and April 28 th at the Ocean Shores Convention Center. Ocean Shores residents are asked to bring and display a current copy of their residential utility bill to receive a voucher.
The Lemay Grays Harbor Transfer Station is located at 29 Gavett Lane North and is open 8:00 AM to 4:00 PM Monday through Friday and 8:00 AM to 3:00 PM on Saturday.
Electronic waste such as computer towers, laptops, televisions, and monitors can be recycled at the Transfer Station during operating hours along with other recyclables. Assistance for electronic waste disposal is available on Tuesday’s from 9:00 AM to 3:30 PM.
Hazardous materials such as paint, oils, cleaners, and propane tanks are only accepted from 9:00 AM to 3:30 PM on May 1 and May 5 at the Olympic Highway facility, located at 4201 Olympic Highway, 2.5 miles east of Aberdeen on Highway 12.
For more information on what items may be eligible, contact LeMay Grays Harbor at (360) 533-1251