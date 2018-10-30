Ocean Shores Police looking for missing woman

The Ocean Shores Police Department is seeking help in locating a missing woman.

They say that the last time they can verify that someone saw Melanie Stalcup was about a week ago.

According to police, several witnesses say they have seen her more recently than that, but those reports have not been verified and are not considered completely reliable.

Some of those reports say she was seen in the area of the homeless camp on the Wishkah River in Aberdeen.

Stalcup is a 55-year old white woman who is 5’5” tall, about 110-125 lbs, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Police say that she has been known to spend time in the company of several transients, some of whom were found to be living in her home in Ocean Shores in her absence.

If anyone has any information on her whereabouts, please call Grays Harbor E-911 at (360) 533-8765.