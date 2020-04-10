Ocean Shores Mayor Crystal Dingler to join Gov. Inslee for press conference
In the latest press conference From Governor Jay Inslee on COVID-19 today.
Gov. Jay Inslee announced that he will give his today at 3pm to provide an update on the state’s COVID-19 response.
Joining him on the call will be Ocean Shores Mayor Crystal Dingler, Victoria Compton, executive director of the San Juan Economic Development Council, Patricia Byers, mayor of Yakima and Jeff Lambert, executive director of Dishman Hills Conservancy in Spokane.
The content of the call is not known at this time.
Friday, April 10
3:00 PM – Press conference on COVID-19
The press conference will be livestreamed by TVW and Governor Inslee’s Facebook page.