Ocean Shores man dies following single-vehicle accident

A 40-year-old Ocean Shores man died following an accident north of Copalis Beach, near Iron Springs.
The Washington State Patrol issued a release following the accident late Monday night after a truck hit a tree.
In their report, they state that a 37-year-old Ocean Shores woman was driving north on SR 109 when they left the roadway.
The 1995 Nissan pickup truck approached a curve, leaving the road and striking a tree, totaling the truck.
A passenger in the truck, 40-year-old Ryan Wilkinson of Ocean Shores, died at the scene.
The driver was injured and taken to Harbor Regional Health Community Hospital.
Both people in the truck were wearing seatbelts.
The accident occurred just prior to 11:30pm. The roadway was cleared around 4am.