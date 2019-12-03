Ocean Shores man chases home prowlers; accidentally fires pistol
A man accidentally fired his pistol as he chased suspected home prowlers in Ocean Shores.
Ocean Shores Police Sgt. David McManus issued a report that said officers were called to a home in the 600 block of Duck Lake Drive SE on Monday after a caller reported seeing a prowler in his yard before they got into a vehicle and drove off.
According to the caller, a 69-year old Ocean Shores resident, he had armed himself with a pistol and got into his vehicle to search for the suspects.
He said that he found the vehicle at Chinook Park and confronted them with his gun in his hand.
The man told police that as he approached the suspect vehicle he slipped in a ditch and accidentally discharged his pistol.
Nothing and no one was hit by the bullet.
The caller detained a female suspect until the police arrived. A male suspect reportedly ran off into the park and was not located at the time.
The female suspect, a 27-year-old Shelton woman, gave a statement about the incident to the police and was released, pending further investigation.
The vehicle was seized, as items were seen through the windows that may be stolen in other crimes around Ocean Shores recently.
The investigation is ongoing.