Ocean Shores man arrested for child porn felonies

An Ocean Shores man was arrested for child porn felonies.

The Ocean Shores Police Department report that they arrested a 33-year old man for Possession of Depictions of Minor Engaged in Sexually Explicit Conduct and Viewing Depictions of a Minor Engaged in Sexually Explicit Conduct.

Over the weekend, the Ocean Shores Police Department received a report that the man had been sending sexually-oriented messages to an 11-year old girl who lives outside the United States and that he was accessing child pornography online.

A search warrant was issued on the man’s home to seize all devices capable of accessing the Internet or storing files and the man was arrested booked into the Grays Harbor County Jail.

The electronic devices will be subject to a forensic examination to recover all illegal files.

The Prosecutor’s Office will decide what charges are to be filed before case is referred to Federal investigators for further investigation.

Both charges are Class B felonies under Washington law.