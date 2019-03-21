Ocean Shores Library asking for help in future plan
By KXRO News
Mar 21, 2019 @ 7:32 AM

The Ocean Shores Public Library is asking residents for input on their strategic plan.

“If you haven’t filled out this important questionnaire yet, please do! The Library board of trustees would like to hear from you.”

The Board of Trustees is currently designing a strategic plan for the future of the library.

Questions on the survey look at how often you use the library, what are the reasons, what services you may need, and what options would readers prefer in the future.

The survey takes minutes to fill out and answers are confidential.

The survey must be completed by April 2nd, 2019

 

Survey Link

