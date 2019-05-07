Ocean Shores conducting roadside spraying unless owners object

The City of Ocean Shores is alerting residents that their annual roadside herbicide treatment is this month.

In a release from Public Works Director Nicholas Bird he states that the city has contracted with Woodland Resources Services, Inc to facilitate the work and it is scheduled to begin the week of May 20, 2019.

The goal of this annual application is to preserve a vegetation free strip of gravel shoulder next to the pavement, which is consistent with the WSDOT Integrated Roadside Vegetation Management Plan.

Bird tells KXRO that in 2018, the City initiated a process for provide property owners the opportunity to maintain the City right of way in lieu of herbicide application.

Residents can request this option.

If you would prefer to maintain the City right of way as an alternative to having herbicide placed at the edge of pavement, please complete the form posted at www.osgov.com or contact John Wagner at (360) 289-2824 to obtain a copy of the agreement. Completed agreement forms can be emailed to jwagner@osgov.com or delivered to the Permit Office located at 801 Minard Avenue NW.

Forms must be received by noon on May 17, 2019 to ensure staff has enough time to place markings at the subject property.

Bird states that the work is weather dependent and may adjust.