Ocean salmon fishing quotas and opening set for Coastal Washington

Recreational anglers will have the opportunity to reel in Chinook and hatchery-marked coho salmon off the Washington coast beginning June 22 at Ilwaco, Neah Bay, and La Push (Marine Areas 1, 4, and 3), and June 30 at Westport-Ocean Shores (Marine Area 2).

The Pacific Fishery Management Council (PFMC) establishes fishing seasons in ocean waters three to 200 miles off the Pacific coast.

They approved a recreational Chinook catch quota of 41,000 fish, up slightly from last year’s quota of 39,000.

The PFMC also adopted a quota of 79,800 hatchery-marked coho for this year’s recreational ocean fishery. This represents a drastic decrease over last year’s hatchery-marked coho quota of 159,600, but officias say it still should provide a fair amount of coho fishing opportunity.

“These approved quotas should offer ocean anglers a quality fishing season, while meeting federal and state conservation objectives for all salmon stocks,” said Dr. Alexandrea Safiq, Marine Salmon Policy Coordinator with the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW).

WDFW may use in-season management to sustain season length and keep harvest within the overall recreational total allowable catch in all four marine areas. These areas could close earlier if the quota is met.

Season details are listed below:

Marine Area 1 (Ilwaco)

June 22 through Sept. 30: Open seven days per week with a daily limit of two salmon, no more than one of which may be a Chinook. Chinook minimum size is 22 inches and hatchery-marked coho minimum size is 16 inches. Anglers must release wild coho. The Chinook guideline in Area 1 is 12,510 (11,490 in 2023) and the hatchery-marked coho quota is 39,900 (79,800 in 2023).

Columbia River Control Zone is closed to salmon fishing, except from the north jetty when adjacent waters north of the Control Zone are open to salmon fishing or the Buoy 10 fishery is open to salmon fishing.

Marine Area 2 (Westport-Ocean Shores)

June 30 through Sept. 15: Open five days per week (Sundays through Thursdays only) from June 30 through July 11 with a daily limit of two salmon, no more than one of which may be a Chinook. Chinook minimum size is 22 inches and hatchery-marked coho minimum size is 16 inches. Anglers must release wild coho. The season then opens seven days per week from July 14 through Sept. 15. Possession of salmon onboard a vessel is prohibited on days when Marine Area 2 is closed to salmon fishing. The Marine Area 2 Chinook guideline is 17,430 (17,210 in 2023) and the hatchery-marked coho quota is 29,530 (59,050 in 2023).

Willapa Bay (Marine Area 2-1) and the portion of Grays Harbor (Marine Area 2-2) west of the Buoy 13 line also open June 30 under the same rules as Marine Area 2. Regulations for Area 2-1 change in August, and details are listed in the Sport Fishing Rules Pamphlet. The Grays Harbor Control Zone and the portion of Marine Area 2-2 west of the Buoy 13 line are closed beginning Aug. 12.

Marine Area 3 (La Push)

June 22 through Sept. 15: Open seven days per week with a daily limit of two salmon, one of which may be a Chinook; no chum may be retained beginning Aug. 1. Chinook minimum size is 24 inches and hatchery-marked coho minimum size is 16 inches. Anglers must release wild coho. The overall Marine Area 3 Chinook guideline is 1,630 (1,590 in 2023) and the coho quota is 2,070 (4,150 in 2023).

Marine Area 4 (Neah Bay)

June 22 through Sept. 15: Open seven days per week with a daily limit of two salmon, one of which may be a Chinook; no chum may be retained beginning Aug. 1. Chinook minimum size is 24 inches and hatchery-marked coho minimum size is 16 inches. Anglers must release wild coho. The Marine Area 4 Chinook guideline is 9,430 (8,710 in 2023) and the coho quota is 8,300 (16,600 in 2023).

In Marine Area 4, waters east of a true north-south line running through Sail Rock to the mouth of the Sekiu River are closed from June 22 through July 31. No Chinook retention allowed east of the Bonilla-Tatoosh line beginning Aug. 1. The area bounded by a line from Kydaka Point to Shipwreck Point is closed to salmon angling.

Throughout the summer, anglers can check WDFW’s webpage for ocean salmon catch updates.