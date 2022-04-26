Ocean Beach School District proposition only item on any local ballots

It is Election Day, although the vast majority of local residents will not be seeing a ballot.
Only a single measure is included anywhere within Grays Harbor and Pacific County for the April Special Election.
Some voters on the Long Beach Peninsula in the Ocean Beach School District have the opportunity to vote on a proposition to renovate and construct school facilities in their district.
According to ballot language, the proposition would authorize the District to renovate Ilwaco High School; construct athletic fields, track and stadium; construct a transportation facility; construct an elementary school to replace and consolidate existing elementary schools; construct a building for the alternative program, special education and other programs; construct a field house.
A yes vote would authorize “no more than $96,150,000 of general obligation bonds” and levy property taxes to repay the bonds.
Ballots are due by 8pm this evening in an election drop box or postmarked by today.
According to the Ocean Beach School District:
Ocean Beach School District has an important bond measure on the April 26, 2022 ballot. The bond will combine facilities, and in the process, maximize educational efficiency.
Projects addressed in the bond are focused on student/teacher safety and maximizing operational efficiency. If approved, the bond will fund school facility capital projects, including:
Take a moment to “tour” the issues at Ilwaco High School.
Take a moment to see the issues at the bus barn, tech building, and maintenance shop.
The proposed bond plan is based on community input to strategically address facilities needs and maximize district efficiencies while keeping tax rates as low as possible.
If passed, the bond would increase the current facility-related tax rate only $0.86 to an estimated $1.67 per $1,000 of assessed value. More importantly, the overall school-related property taxes would be only $3.06 in 2025, they same rate as 2020 and significantly lower than 2017.