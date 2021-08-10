Ocean Beach Road reduced to one lane during paving work

Drivers should prepare for delays on SR 109 for over a month as work is done on the roadway.
Grays Harbor County announced to KXRO that there will be work to pave the Ocean Beach Road and the road will be brought down to a single lane during the process.
Work is scheduled to occur over approximately 5 miles of the road, between milepost 1.5 and Powell Rd.
The announcement states that the project is expected to run through September 20, 2021.
Drivers are encouraged to use SR 109 to Powell to avoid congestion.