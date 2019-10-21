      Weather Alert

Oakville woman dies after accident involving drugs or alcohol on a Capital Forest road

Oct 21, 2019 @ 7:22am

Oakville, WA – An Oakville woman died after an accident involving drugs or alcohol on a Capital Forest road.

The Washington State Patrol tells KXRO that on Sunday night at about 9:00 p.m. a 25 year old Elma man in a 2013 Ford F-250 was driving north on the Capitol Forest D Line Road about a half mile north of SR 12.

The State Patrol says the truck failed to negotiate a curve and left the road to the right.

The F-250 then went down an embankment and hit a tree.

According to the State Patrol, the man was transported by aid to Saint Peters Hospital for his injuries and his passenger, a 24 year old Oakville woman, was deceased at the scene.

The State Patrol says drugs or alcohol was involved in the crash and the investigation is ongoing.

