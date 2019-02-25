Oakville School locked down over percieved threat
By KXRO News
Feb 25, 2019 @ 12:27 PM

The Grays Harbor County Sheriff’s Office tells KXRO that the Oakville School District went under a lockdown this morning around 10am.

In the official statement from Chief Criminal Deputy Brad Johansson, a report was made about a man walking near the school carrying an axe and yelling.

As the school was locked down, Oakville Tribal Police and the Sheriff’s Office responded and detained the 30 year old Oregon man, telling KXRO that the man was in the area visiting family.

“The male had not made any direct threats and appeared to be having mental health issues.”

The Oregon man was taken into protective custody for the mental health issues and was transported to the hospital to be evaluated by a mental health professional.

The school is no longer on lockdown.

