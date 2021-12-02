      Weather Alert

Oakville Fire District to be awarded $1,000 to support local children this Christmas

Dec 2, 2021 @ 8:09am
Photo from the Grays Harbor Fire District #1 Facebook page

Greater Grays Harbor, Inc. (GGHI) announced they will be presenting “Oakville Firefighters for Families” a check for $1,000.

GGHI will present the check as well as a collection of toys to help begin filling Santa’s bag.

This presentation will be in partnership with the Association of Washington Business (AWB).

The award presentation will take place on Friday, December 10 from 11am to noon at the Grays Harbor Fire District #1 main station on Main St. in Oakville.

The Oakville Fire District’s non-profit, “Firefighters for Families” was awarded the grant funding thanks to the AWB Holiday Kids’ Tree Project.

According to GGHI, AWB’s project has provided toys and food to deserving rural families during the holiday season since 1989.

The grant money is targeted to the Washington State rural and small-town areas where there typically is no access to larger urban donation facilities. 

Representatives from GGHI, public officials, and community members are invited to attend. 

The event will adhere to current COVID-19 protocols.

For more information, visit www.awb.org/initiatives/holiday-kids-tree-project or contact GGHI at [email protected]

