Oakville child missing and endangered

The Grays Harbor County Sheriff’s Office issued a request to the public for any information or assistance in locating 5-year-old Oakley Carlson of Oakville.

According to Undersheriff Brad Johansson, detectives consider the circumstances surrounding the child’s disappearance as suspicious. An exact date when the child was last seen has not been verified.

The parents, Jordan Bowers and Andrew Carlson of Oakville, are considered persons of interest at this time and at this time are both in custody at the Grays Harbor County Jail on charges of Manslaughter 1.

The investigation is in its initial stages. Detectives and search and rescue workers are searching the residence and property of the child.

Johansson tells KXRO that law enforcement became involved when they were asked to check the welfare of the child by a concerned citizen.

If you know the whereabouts of Oakley Carlson please call 911.

If you have seen Oakley Carlson in the last year or have information on her welfare the Sheriff’s Office detectives would like to speak with you.

You can call the dispatch non-emergency number 360-533-8765 and ask to speak with a deputy.

You can also call Detective Sgt. Paul Logan 360-964-1729 or email [email protected].