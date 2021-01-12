Oak Harbor woman killed by log on beach
Pacific Beach, WA – An Oak Harbor woman was killed by a log on the beach over the weekend.
The Grays Harbor Sheriff’s Office tells KXRO that on Sunday at about 10:30 a.m. a 54 year old woman from Oak Harbor was killed after being struck by a log on the beach.
They say the victim and her husband were walking on the beach close to the Pacific Beach State Park.
The Sheriff’s Office says a large set of waves came in and the couple stood on top of a log to avoid the waves.
A large wave came in and knocked both of them off the log and the log rolled over them.
The husband suffered a serious leg injury and the woman had several areas of trauma.
According to the Sheriff’s Office, citizens in the area came to the aid of the couple and brought them up to dry land.
The woman stopped breathing and a citizen performed CPR.
An aid crew responded and the woman was transported to the hospital via ambulance.
The Sheriff’s Office says the woman succumbed to her injuries while on the way to the hospital and was pronounced dead.
Undersheriff Brad Johansson said “This is a tragic accident that occurred after an unforeseen act of nature. Our sympathy goes out to the friends and family of the deceased.”
Johansson added “I also appreciate the citizens who jumped into action and went to help the couple.”
Large tides and winter weather can create rogue waves.
They are rare and unpredictable and can impact with tremendous force.
The Sheriff’s Office encourages people enjoying the beach to be aware of their surroundings and keep an eye on the water.