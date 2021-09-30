NOTICE OF K269FT RENEWAL FILING

On September 30, 2021, Alpha Media Licensee LLC, licensee of K269FT, 101.7 MHz, Hoquiam, Washington, filed an application with the Federal Communications Commission for renewal of its broadcast license.
Members of the public wishing to view this application or obtain information about how to file comments and petitions on the application can visit;
https://enterpriseefiling.fcc.gov/dataentry/public/tv/draftCopy.html?displayType=html&appKey=25076f917c0a78ec017c1469d0931b79&id=25076f917c0a78ec017c1469d0931b79&goBack=N.