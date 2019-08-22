North Head Lighthouse opens for tours starting today
The North Head Lighthouse at Cape Disappointment State Park has been closed, but opens back up for tours today.
The Ilwaco lighthouse has been closed for construction and other repairs at various times for the last 4 years as efforts to restore the historic structure continue.
The most recent closure was announced as portions were closed into this summer as part of Phase 3 of restoration plans.
According to a release, the focus was on remaining portions of the lighthouse, including stone and stucco work.
According to the Keepers of the North Head Lighthouse, in June 2019 the structure celebrated its 121st anniversary.
According to the Washington State Parks Department, once the project is completely finished, the North Head Lighthouse is expected to be nearly identical to its 1898 representation.
Tours have not been available due to the work, but the Parks department announced that tours open today and will run from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. until Sept. 30.
Admission fees to the North Head Lighthouse are:
Ages 7 – 17: Free
Ages 18 and older: $2.50
Please note: Children must be 7 years old to climb the tower. No flip flops or backpacks allowed.
The parking lot at the North Head Lighthouse and Beards Hollow will not accommodate RV parking.