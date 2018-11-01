North Head Lighthouse closed until next July

The North Head Lighthouse at Cape Disappointment State Park will be closed for construction until July 1, 2019.

Portions of the Ilwaco lighthouse have been closed at times for the last 4 years as the efforts to restore the historic structure are continued.

In Phase 3 of the restoration, the current focus is on the remaining portions of the lighthouse, including stone and stucco work, with a final phase possible for any remaining projects.

According to WA Parks, once finished, the North Head Lighthouse will be nearly identical to its 1898 representation.

Tours are currently not available due to this work.

According to the Keepers of the North Head Lighthouse, in June 2019 the structure will celebrate its 121st anniversary.

Washington State Parks and Recreation Commission and Keepers of the North Head Lighthouse, a branch of of the non-profit Friends of the Columbia River Gateway, typically host the anniversary of the Lighthouse each June.

As restoration work continues, it is not known if that event will be moved until after the project is complete.