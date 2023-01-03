North Beach School District conducting Superintendent and School Board member searches

The North Beach School District Board of Directors is seeking input for the Superintendent Search process that is now underway.

The Board announced that they are seeking stakeholder feedback from residents on the North Beach regarding what people see as the strengths of the school district, challenges to be addressed, and leadership characteristics/skills important for effectiveness as the next Superintendent.

The district’s search firm, Hazard, Young, Attea & Associates (HYA), is managing this survey.

HYA associates will analyze the results of this survey along with input gathered during listening sessions with stakeholders to inform the development of a Leadership Profile Report to be presented to the School Board.

This report will assist the Board with recruiting, screening, interviews, and selection decisions.

The survey needs to be completed by local residents by Friday, January 12, 2023 at 7:00 p.m.

In addition to Superintendent, the board is also seeking candidates to fill the vacant Director District 5 position.

All citizens who are registered voters and who reside in District 5 are invited to submit a statement of interest and resume by January 13, 2023 to Board Chair Steve Rockey at [email protected].

The appointed candidate will serve until the next regularly scheduled board election in 2023, at which time they will need to be elected for the unexpired term until 2025.

If you would like to view maps of Director District 5, please go to our website www.northbeachschools.org and look under “Headlines” for “Available Director District 5 Position.”

If you have any questions, please contact us at 360-289-2447.