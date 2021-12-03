North Beach School District bringing two measures to voters in February Election

Ocean Shores, WA – The North Beach School District has announced that they will be bringing two measures to voters in the February Election.
According to the district, these measures could “drastically alter the trajectory for the next two decades in North Beach”.
They say that Prop 1-Ensures that kids attend the safest schools possible, in relationship to seismic and tsunami threats and they say it resolves two decades in deferred maintenance.
The district says that Prop 2-Continues the EP and O levy that supports the educational necessities that the state doesn’t adequately fund.
With the passage of both measures, the total school tax rate for homeowners in the North Beach School District would be $2.56 per thousand valuation.
The district says they have reached the point when being responsible means spending money judiciously to protect tax-payers’ investment in local schools.
Questions can be directed to Superintendent, Andy Kelly at [email protected]
You can also find out more at https://www.northbeachschools.org/domain/1232