No injuries in Tuesday house fire

There were no injuries following a house fire in Aberdeen.
In a release regarding the response, the Aberdeen Fire Department tells KXRO that both the Aberdeen and Hoquiam Fire Departments were dispatched Tuesday morning to the residential structure fire with smoke and flames visible.
When the first unit arrived they saw smoke and fire venting from a window on the first floor, and firefighters were able to bring the fire under control in approximately 10 minutes.
The report states that a resident of the home was woken up by the sound and smell of the fire and everyone in the home was able to safely evacuate uninjured.
The home had a working smoke detector in the front room that sounded as occupants were exiting the home.
The fire damage was limited to one bedroom, according to officials, although the entire structure sustained significant smoke damage.
A total of seventeen firefighters responded to the fire, as it was close to morning shift change. Units responding to the incident consisted of: one command unit, three engines, and two medic units. Hoquiam fire responded with two personnel on one engine. The Aberdeen Fire Chief, Assistant Chief, and Fire Service Specialist also responded.
There were no firefighter injuries to report.
The cause and origin of the fire are still under investigation at the time of this press Release.
The Aberdeen Fire Department recommends that every residence has one smoke detector on each floor and in every bedroom.
If you have questions on smoke alarm placement or availability, contact the Aberdeen Fire Dept. Fire Service Specialist for information at 360-537-3265.