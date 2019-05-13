No fishing on Chehalis for all recreational gamefish

Montesano, WA – Fishing is closed on the Chehalis River and some tributaries.

The Washington Department of Fish & Wildlife announced to anglers that as of today, fishing is closed on the Chehalis River, South Fork Chehalis River, North Fork Newaukum River, South Fork Newaukum River and Skookumchuck River.

Dishing is scheduled to be closed through June 30, 2019 for all species due to low predicted spring Chinook returns.

WDFW says that the returns make them more vulnerable to fishing pressure.

“Any incidental encounters of spring Chinook during game fishing could subject this fish to stress, injury, or death, which during a year of low predicted returns could harm future runs.”

WDFW previously announced that the Chehalis would not open to fishing for spring chinook salmon: https://fortress.wa.gov/dfw/erules/efishrules/erule.jsp?id=2304.

The Chehalis River was scheduled to open for fishing for gamefish on May 25 but will remain closed to all fishing through June 30.

